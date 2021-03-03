Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 1,531 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.73. The stock had a trading volume of 49,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,452. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $130.30. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average is $80.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Truist raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $72.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.33.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

