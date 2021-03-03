Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Beck Mack & Oliver LLC

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 17.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 253,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 37,354 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Carrier Global by 91.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 356,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after acquiring an additional 169,842 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 14.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.49.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

