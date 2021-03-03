Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Increased by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMD opened at $84.13 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $13,933,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,776,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,866,262.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 2,106 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $195,352.56. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,538.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,606 shares of company stock worth $21,542,633 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

