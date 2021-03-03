Zacks: Analysts Expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) to post $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the highest is $1.50. Lumentum posted earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $7.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lumentum.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LITE. Barclays upped their price target on Lumentum from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Lumentum from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

LITE stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,863. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,116,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock worth $3,569,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 6.1% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumentum (LITE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.