BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:BSE)

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BSE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.052 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,033. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.49. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $14.52.
BlackRock New York Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
