Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of CGO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

