Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Shares of CGO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 20,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,594. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27.
Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile
