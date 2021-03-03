Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 17,019 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,019 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.46.

NASDAQ AEP traded down $1.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.38. The stock had a trading volume of 56,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,055. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $100.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $901,344.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,044 shares of company stock worth $7,769,081. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

