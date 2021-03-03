NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Bought by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,414 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,879,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $960,717,000 after buying an additional 4,522,775 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the third quarter worth approximately $93,768,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,150,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,551,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NiSource by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,749,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 535,437 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,101. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $22.83.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

