Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by Game Creek Capital LP

Game Creek Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 170.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after buying an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. 94,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,144. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2,593.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.49. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $79.46.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.