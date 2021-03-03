Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 8,159 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 26,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.68. The stock had a trading volume of 16,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711,897. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.10 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

