Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is Game Creek Capital LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Game Creek Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 694,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416,950 shares during the period. Qurate Retail comprises approximately 4.5% of Game Creek Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Game Creek Capital LP’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,799,000 after buying an additional 556,972 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,952,000 after acquiring an additional 641,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 341,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 262,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.11. 158,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,729. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

See Also: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.