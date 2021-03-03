Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Fiserv by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fiserv by 19.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,209,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.28. 47,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,964,575. The stock has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $121.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

