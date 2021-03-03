Analysts Anticipate Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Analysts expect Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) to post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 201.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to $0.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($1.00). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Y-mAbs Therapeutics.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

YMAB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $55.22.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $325,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $93,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,120. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $539,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 229.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 69,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics (YMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.