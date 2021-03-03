Baader Bank Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €137.00 Price Target

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €137.00 ($161.18) target price from analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €132.00 ($155.29) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Nord/LB set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €120.00 ($141.18).

WCH stock traded down €1.45 ($1.71) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €109.75 ($129.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion and a PE ratio of -8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is €117.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €100.07. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a fifty-two week high of €131.55 ($154.76). The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

