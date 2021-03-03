Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,802,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,766,000 after buying an additional 2,804,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3,258.7% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 616,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,186,000 after purchasing an additional 597,938 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 610,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,722,000 after purchasing an additional 313,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 225,380 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.38. 12,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.62. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $45.34 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

