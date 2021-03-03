Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nexstar Media Group traded as high as $147.39 and last traded at $146.37, with a volume of 5092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.95.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.
In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75.
Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
About Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST)
Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.
See Also: Trade Deficit
Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.