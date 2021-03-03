Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $143.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Nexstar Media Group traded as high as $147.39 and last traded at $146.37, with a volume of 5092 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $140.95.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.13.

In related news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 30,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total transaction of $3,201,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,753,340.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 5,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total value of $544,104.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.53 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.11 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

