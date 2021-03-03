SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SciPlay in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

