Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will announce $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Sunrun posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sunrun.

RUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.41.

Sunrun stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.01. The company had a trading volume of 73,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,319. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,534.38 and a beta of 2.32. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $4,345,169.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock worth $88,245,983. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

