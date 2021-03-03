Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Holdings Lowered by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after acquiring an additional 270,101 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $2,693,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Sysco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Consumer Edge raised Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.13. 22,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1,143.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $81.88.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.55%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

