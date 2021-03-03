John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.
Shares of NYSE:HPI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $22.43.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund
