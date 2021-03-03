John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.123 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HPI traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,446. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.22. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $22.43.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

