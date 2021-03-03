Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,274. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile
