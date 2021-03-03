Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ETO)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETO stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.53. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,274. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

