MFS High Income Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.10. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,955. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.08.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

