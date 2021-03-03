Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

FINS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.45. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,752. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $20.45.

In related news, insider Michael Fierman sold 15,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $258,779.08.

