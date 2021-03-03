Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
