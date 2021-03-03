Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,292. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.61. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

