Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,566,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 97,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $465,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.23. 2,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,535. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.34 and a 12-month high of $40.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

