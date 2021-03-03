Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.3% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VNQI traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $55.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,243. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $35.51 and a 1-year high of $56.40.

