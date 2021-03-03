Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $7,492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.73. 153,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,015. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.71.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

