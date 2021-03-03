American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $6.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.11. The company had a trading volume of 23,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.28. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

