Dubuque Bank & Trust Acquires 575 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,546,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,321,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,221 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,002,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $392,647,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,940,000 after purchasing an additional 61,618 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,383,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,343,000 after buying an additional 234,374 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,212,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 167,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $223.84. 1,779,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,895,889. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.39. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

