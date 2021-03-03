Sepio Capital LP Has $2.47 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 343.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Stearns Financial Services Group acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,547,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

NEE opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

