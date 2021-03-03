Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B) Declares $0.18 Dividend

Brown-Forman Co. (NASDAQ:BF/B) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1795 per share on Thursday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th.

NASDAQ BF/B traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,941 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.25.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It provides spirits, wines, whiskey spirits, whiskey-based flavored liqueurs, ready-to-drink and ready-to-pour products, ready-to-drink cocktails, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, bourbons, and liqueurs.

