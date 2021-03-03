Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FPRX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $9.00) on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPRX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 10,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,221. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42. Five Prime Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $841.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 4.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Five Prime Therapeutics by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Five Prime Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 604.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

