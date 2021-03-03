BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE BFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.

About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

