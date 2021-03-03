BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE BFY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21.
About BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
