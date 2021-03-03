IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 258.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,889,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,494 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,387,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,810,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 618,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 546,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,746,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $21.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $507.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $573.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $471.40.

In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 3,046 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.20, for a total transaction of $1,639,357.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,719.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.