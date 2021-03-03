SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RWO. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 209,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 306.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 18,198 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of RWO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.75. 12 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $50.18.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.