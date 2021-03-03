Dubuque Bank & Trust Acquires 3,915 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $2,102,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,448,000 after buying an additional 6,885 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 871 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its stake in Oracle by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 142,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.72. The stock had a trading volume of 606,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,026,098. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $67.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

