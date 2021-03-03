iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 300.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 234,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,113 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for 3.7% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $16,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 317.7% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 19,940 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 659.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,589,000 after purchasing an additional 668,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,208. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

