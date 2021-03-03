American Money Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

American Money Management LLC trimmed its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $43,611,449,000 after acquiring an additional 910,971 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,463,140,000 after acquiring an additional 367,313 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,345,936,000 after acquiring an additional 153,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.38, for a total transaction of $11,696,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.74, for a total value of $85,169.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,399.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,368,905 shares of company stock valued at $368,167,580 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $258.46. The company had a trading volume of 288,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,194,266. The firm has a market cap of $736.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

