Firestone Capital Management Lowers Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Firestone Capital Management decreased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Square were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Square by 4.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 61,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Square by 1.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,068,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Square by 161.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Square by 21.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SQ traded down $8.63 on Wednesday, reaching $243.57. The stock had a trading volume of 196,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,319,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.25. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a market cap of $109.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 400.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.17.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

