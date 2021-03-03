Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Stearns Financial Services Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,804. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.18. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $114.77.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

