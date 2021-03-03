iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $6,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 147,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,037,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $108.51. The company had a trading volume of 10,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,475. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.37. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $109.50.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

