FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 234 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SO opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average is $58.28. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $2,316,600. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI downgraded The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

