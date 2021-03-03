Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 223,625 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,625 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $21,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 71,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $50.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.