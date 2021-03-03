International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2,046.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162,903 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,261. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $107.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $136.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.