Korea Investment CORP Purchases 1,516 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of CME Group worth $40,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,663.6% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME opened at $206.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.48. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $224.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

