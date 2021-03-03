Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1,904.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John T. Danaher sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total value of $83,134.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,436 shares of company stock worth $5,891,236. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU opened at $87.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $102.80.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

