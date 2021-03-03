Korea Investment CORP Sells 16,226 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 825,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,226 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $48,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. FLC Capital Advisors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 10,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 9,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GILD shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $625.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

