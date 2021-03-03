ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

COP stock opened at $52.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.27, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.36. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

