Boston Partners Purchases 12,475 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Boston Partners grew its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 909,112 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.84% of Wynn Resorts worth $102,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 11,541.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 508.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $12,772,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 11,093 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WYNN stock opened at $133.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $138.26.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $530,385.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

