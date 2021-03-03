Short Interest in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Rises By 225.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 225.0% from the January 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ:PSCM traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.22. 5,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) by 122.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

